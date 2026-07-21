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RSA confirms there’s no site for new driving test centre
Driving Test Centre

RSA confirms there’s no site for new driving test centre

James Roulston MooneyJuly 21, 2026 11:00 am

Disappointment has been expressed after the RSA confirmed that there is no site identified for a new driving test centre to serve Tallaght, Rathfarnham and other areas.

Plans for the proposed Sandyford test centre fell through earlier this year and no new site has been identified for the location that will serve many residents of South Dublin, including the 17,000 awaiting a test in the current Tallaght location, according to a Dublin South-West TD.

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