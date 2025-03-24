Mental wellbeing is one of the main health concerns in Tallaght according to a report, with 70pc of the residents surveyed experiencing stress in the past year.

The finding comes from the Trinity College Dublin’s Health Assets and Needs Assessment (HANA) which involved 274 local households and 755 residents.

Among the main positive findings of the study was the significant decline in smoking rates, with 32pc of respondents smoking against 69pc in 2001.

Regarding mental health concerns, the number of people experiencing stress in the year prior to the report was up 59pc from 2001, with “financial strain cited as a growing source of anxiety.”

The HANA report is supported by the Adelaide Health Foundation and the HSE and it will be presented on Thursday, March 13 in Tallaght Library at 6pm.

Other key findings showed that since the last report in 2014, physical exercise has more than doubled, as did the attendance rate for tests or treatment in Tallaght University Hospital.

Cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes (14pc) and neurological disorders (19pc) have risen and one in three residents with chronic illnesses is on a waiting list.

Financial barriers to healthcare remain a concern as 31pc of respondents have delayed or skipped treatment due to costs, and 25pc of households lack private health insurance or a GMS card.

The report took account of the correlation between health and general quality of life, by investigating other aspects of living in Tallaght.

72pc of residents revealed feeling unsafe in their area, with anti-social behaviour and crime, and a lack of gardaí being mentioned among the top three bad things about Tallaght, which also discouraged outdoor activities.

At the same time, “community spirit” was pointed out as one of the top three good things about living in Tallaght, along with the proximity to natural spaces.

Having community “amenities” was a key point of the report results as it appeared among the best and worst aspects of living in Tallaght. While residents value the many existing recreational spaces, hobby facilities and community centres, they would also like to see more youth services.

Housing and its impact on people’s lives was also considered. Long-term homeownership has increased with 28pc of residents now living in their homes for over 30 years, but private rental rates have more than tripled since 2001.

Professor Catherine Darker, lead author of the report, stressed the urgency for action. “While progress has been made to improve health and wellbeing in Tallaght, persistent and increasing amounts of stress, healthcare affordability, and community safety must be urgently addressed.”

As it did in 2001 and 2014, the HANA report came with recommendations for policymakers.

This year, it highlighted the need to “tackle mental health challenges by addressing their root causes and expanding community-based support and early intervention services,” and “ensure affordable and accessible healthcare through more GPs and chronic disease management hubs and increased financial supports.”

Housing affordability and quality also needs to be addressed, by “recognising its impact on mental health and chronic disease care.”