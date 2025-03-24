Libraries are examining possibility of providing Open AI on access PCs

SOUTH Dublin County libraries are examining the possibility of providing an Open AI platform on public access PCs in branches.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already been incorporated into a number of projects at libraries including workshops for children during Science Week 2023, and talks on the subject for adults during the Labs STEAM programme in 2024

At the recent local area meeting Cllr Helen Farrell (Ind) asked if basic training sessions in the use of free AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT are planned for SDCC public libraries.

“Considering the significant impact AI has on various aspects of our lives and work, offering basic training programs for interested public library users could be highly popular and relevant,” said Cllr Farrell.

In response, South Dublin Libraries said they “recognise the technological and cultural relevance of AI, its uses and issues.”

Along with the workshops and talks, in 2024, Libraries partnered with The Civic for Tallaween – an event which combined an AI-generated film inspired by Dante’s Inferno, an interactive AR game where players battled literary villains, and a live soundtrack blending opera, hip-hop, and rock.

The event had over 3,000 attendees over the course of its two-week run.

“For 2025 we will be organising more AI themed events as part of the 2025 library Labs STEAM programme as well as some Seachtain na Gaeilge events. We are currently researching options of providing an Open AI Platform on Adult Public Access PCs. We recognise that this is a relevant and important topic that is changing constantly, and we aim to keep the public up to date with developments,” said SD Libraries.