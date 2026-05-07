Fiona was much-loved by school community
Tributes have poured in for a “much-loved” teacher at Scoil Maelruain’s Senior National School in Old Bawn who passed away on Friday after an accident on Easter Monday.
48-year-old Fiona Holland passed away at Beaumont Hospital after she was involved in an accident in Terenure Village on the morning of Monday, April 6.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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