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Fiona was much-loved by school community
Fiona Holland was a teacher in Scoil Maelruain in Old Bawn (Inset) Fiona Holland sadly passed away

Fiona was much-loved by school community

James Roulston MooneyMay 7, 2026 3:48 pm

Tributes have poured in for a “much-loved” teacher at Scoil Maelruain’s Senior National School in Old Bawn who passed away on Friday after an accident on Easter Monday.

48-year-old Fiona Holland passed away at Beaumont Hospital after she was involved in an accident in Terenure Village on the morning of Monday, April 6.

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