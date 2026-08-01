Firearm and ammunition seized by gardai

The firearm seized by garda. Photo by An Garda Siochana.

A firearm and ammunition were seized by gardai following a search under warrant of a domestic residence in Crumlin on Friday.

The operation, conducted by the Serious Crime Units in Coolock and Sword Garda Stations, supported by the Armed Support Unit (ASU), is part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of organised crime groups.

Gardaí say during the course of the search, a firearm and five rounds of ammunition were seized.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The firearm seized is now subject to technical analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.