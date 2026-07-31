Mother praises son’s attitude during his battle with cancer
“KIND and caring” Fionn Dooley was remembered lovingly by his mother Linda as she urged people to be aware of the signs of skin cancer.
Fifteen-year-old Knocklyon local, Fionn Dooley died on the evening of Friday, January 30, just hours before his 16th birthday the following day, after a battle with melanoma.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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