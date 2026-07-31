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Mother praises son’s attitude during his battle with cancer
Fionn Dooley lost a battle with melanoma

Mother praises son’s attitude during his battle with cancer

James Roulston MooneyJuly 31, 2026 2:34 pm

“KIND and caring” Fionn Dooley was remembered lovingly by his mother Linda as she urged people to be aware of the signs of skin cancer.

Fifteen-year-old Knocklyon local, Fionn Dooley died on the evening of Friday, January 30, just hours before his 16th birthday the following day, after a battle with melanoma.

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