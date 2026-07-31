Uisce Éireann to repair 25km pipeline over holiday weekend

Nicola Butler, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann. Uisce Éireann prepares for largest repair operation ever undertaken on national water network over the August Bank Holiday weekend to critical pipeline supplying drinking water to one third of the people in Ireland

UISCE ÉIREANN will make repairs to a 25km trunk pipeline between Ballymore Eustace and Saggart over the Bank Holiday weekend. The pipeline supplies drinking water to 1.7 million people.

The national water utility undertakes the largest repair operation in its history as specialist crews mobilise to carry out critical works on the local watermain in a 27-hour window.

The piece of infrastructure delivers approximately 220 million litres of treated drinking water every day to homes, businesses, hospitals, schools and essential services, with homes in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow all reliant on it.

Uisce Éireann Programme Manager Nicola Butler noted the importance of the upcoming repair works and described the pipeline as “one of the most important pieces of water infrastructure in the country.”

Butler said: “Most people will never see this 25km trunk pipeline, yet it plays a fundamental role in everyday life.

“It is one of the most important pieces of water infrastructure in the country and helps supply drinking water to approximately 1.7 million people across parts of Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

“What makes these works unique is their scale. The operation will bring together almost 300 personnel, including specialist engineers, technicians, operational crews and network experts, working around the clock throughout the repair window of 27 hours to complete the works safely and return the pipeline to service.”

During this intensive repair window over the bank holiday weekend, specialist crews will undertake a programme of critical works, including repairing several significant leaks and the replacement of a damaged section of watermain.

The works will involve repairing 15 leaks including five large leaks and replacing a damaged section of pipe. To complete the repairs safely, the pipeline will be temporarily taken out of service before specialist crews begin work.

Teams will work around the clock throughout a tightly controlled repair window to complete the works safely and restore the pipeline to operation as quickly as possible.

Previous works completed in 2024 and 2025 have already delivered significant leakage savings of some 1.5 million litres of water per day while improving network resilience.

The national water utility noted that the works are taking place at a time when water supplies remain under pressure and when protecting every litre of treated drinking water has never been more important.

Repairing the leaks to the Saggart pipeline forms part of wider efforts to reduce water loss, safeguard water resources and protect drinking water supplies for customers and communities at a time of increasing demand and water conservation measures nationwide.

Uisce Éireann Portfolio Manager Mark O’Duffy noted that planning of the project has aimed to avoid disruption to the public: “Every aspect of the operation has been carefully planned to avoid disruption to local communities and businesses.

“Extensive preparations have been put in place including ensuring treated water reservoirs supplying Dublin and surrounding counties are as full as possible, and that plans are in place to maintain water services for everyone while the works are being carried out.”