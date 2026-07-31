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Stay safe on the roads this bank holiday

Stay safe on the roads this bank holiday

Echo StaffJuly 31, 2026 9:39 am

Every bank holiday weekend, road traffic collisions are almost promised to occur in Ireland, as roads become exponentially busier, as many take advantage of the three days to enjoy a staycation or to travel to family or friends.

This weekend is gearing up to be a busy one already, with the warm weather here to stay for the final bank holiday of the summer and plenty of people travelling through south Dublin for a music festival in Waterford.

The number of people killed on Irish roads has hit 105 already this year, up from 91 this time last year and as reported by An Garda Síochána, an average of one driver was arrested every hour during the first half of 2026 for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

We have almost become desensitised to road deaths with how common they have become, but people seem to disregard the fact it could be them, or a loved one involved in the next traffic collision.

Some people may think that regardless of how safe a driver one is, a driver sharing the road could cause an accident but if everyone made sure to be the safest driver possible and keep themselves safe, it would keep other drivers around them safe too.

A change in attitude towards road safety is needed in Ireland, so why not start this weekend and take extra precaution, no matter where you are travelling to, even if it’s to the shop for milk.

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