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Old Bawn families rejoice for Mayo’s magical final
Christy and Christina

Old Bawn families rejoice for Mayo’s magical final

James Roulston MooneyJuly 30, 2026 2:08 pm

HOMES in Old Bawn rejoiced as the Sam Maguire found its way home on Sunday afternoon . . . to Mayo.

Mayo’s All-Ireland victory sent shockwaves around the country at the weekend as they brought an end to their 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory after 11 losses at the final hurdle.

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