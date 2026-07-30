Slapstick, juggling, music and mayhem!

CORKAGH Park’s brand-new outdoor performance space will host a series of summer lunchtime, family-friendly performances all next month, starting August 1.

SDCC, and the Civic Theatre have come together to present a variety of performances including music, street art, juggling, and slapstick comedy, with names such as Niamh Keane and Grant Goldie taking to the stage throughout the month.

These frequent performances are due to take place in the new outdoor space next to the Park Café every Saturday in August, with different performances starting at 1pm and 2.15pm each day.

Kicking off the first day, singer-songwriter Niamh Keane will provide lunchtime music on August 1 at 1pm, followed by a slapstick comedy and acrobatics show from Captain C Man.

The following Saturday, August 8 at 1pm, will see ‘Break an Egg with Brendan Fahy’, a comedy circus street show promised to provide plenty of laughs for all followed by another hilarious juggling and comedy slapstick show from Ronaldo, King of Mayhem.

On August 15, a saxophone three-piece, Aondotrio who will take to the stage to provide an hour of lunchtime music before handing it over to Tumble Circus, a two-person artistic circus performance.

On the final Saturday, August 22, a mind-boggling performance by Grant Goldie will take place, where he will show off his juggling and object manipulation skills before Thunderous Entertainment Haberdashery closes out the final afternoon with a slapstick comedy circus show.

These free performances, funded by the SDCC Climate Action Directorate, are located at the rear of the Park House Café and promise to offer plenty of wonder and surprises during the last few weeks of summer.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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