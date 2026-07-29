Changes are sought by developer building 666 homes within the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone

CHANGES have been sought to granted planning permission for 666 homes to be delivered on a 2.48 hectares site in the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone.

The changes relate solely to the provision of three windows on the gable end of each of eight permitted houses to serve ground floor, WC, and hallway, and first floor bathroom (House type B2) (24 no. windows total) (permitted house nos. 11, 14, 35, 38, 43, 46, 67, and 70).

The subject site, measuring 2.48 ha in total, is located within Development 9 of the Clonburris SDZ, to the west of the M50.

The parent permission comprised two land parcels, dubbed T7 and T8 – the changes are only expected to affect homes within the T7 section, and no changes to unit numbers, sizes, types or layouts are proposed.

No overlooking conditions are said to be created as a result of the introduction of the proposed windows.

The proposed WC window at ground floor level and the bathroom window at first floor level will both have obscured glazing to ensure no overlooking or loss in privacy arises.

The proposed windows will improve the amenity of the subject units and access to daylight, providing an overall better-quality unit.

A planning report attached to the application states: “The amendments are minor in nature and do not result in any unacceptable impacts above and beyond those considered under the previous permission.”

Permission was previously granted for a residential-led mixed use development consisting of 666 units (264 semi-detached and terraced houses, 68 duplex apartment units and 334 apartments), flexible open space as well as a local node/Park Hub building which included a community hub, a creche, public open space and all associated site development works.

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