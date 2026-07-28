Noise and black smoke coming from data centre

RESIDENTS have voiced their frustration and concern regarding the constant “highly intrusive noise” emitted from a data centre in Clondalkin Industrial Estate at Crag Terrace/Crag Avenue, as well as reports of black smoke billowing from the facility.

The Echelon Data Centre facility is located close to residential areas, with one resident in particular, who spoke with local councillors, residing less than 500 metres from the facility.

This resident has reported ongoing issues with sleep due to the noise, which resembles a “high-pitched howling wind or a distant siren” and is loud enough to penetrate double-glazed windows.

Several others have also reported issues with constant loud noises that occur late at night as the data centre starts-up, with many taking to social media to ask others if they have experienced the same.

The sleep-depriving noise is not the only problem with this facility, as witnesses have seen “thick black smoke pouring from one set of generator chimneys,” causing even greater environmental impact.

One resident, who witnessed this firsthand and has video evidence of it occurring, told The Echo:

“These differing emissions prove widespread incomplete combustion and emission system failures across multiple units on-site.

“This severe noise and the recurring night-time start-ups are repeatedly disrupting my children’s sleep and severely impacting our family’s health and wellbeing.”

This resident managed to physically log the times they were awoken by the noise from the centre and then kept awake for a number of hours.

This record of timestamps shows a pattern of rapid, repeated start-up noises every five minutes or less, beginning after midnight, which repeat for hours well into the early morning.

There is little residents can do to drown out the noise of the centre, and the recent hot weather has meant that people have relied on open windows to cool their homes,

which has led to even more disruption for residents.

One resident pointed out the irony and frustration of the situation, saying:

“The Data Centre is burning gas to power itself, which is leading to CO2 emissions which is leading to global warming, which means I have to open my windows at night because of the heat, meaning I have to hear the infuriating noise coming from the Data Centre.”

Following Councillor Eoin Ó Broin contacting the Environmental Health Office of the HSE for Clondalkin, it was confirmed that the Data Centre is an Environmental Protection Agency licenced site, therefore, noise complaints should be directed to the EPA.

The Echo is awaiting response from Echelon Data Centres who have been contacted for comment on the issue.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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