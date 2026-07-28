Cherry Orchard Park to be transformed in €9m community investment

An artits impression of the new park development and (Inset): the new sports pitch

THE Cherry Orchard Park Renewal project has entered the next phase of development and is now open to submissions from members of the public.

Those who wish to raise any concerns or observations in relation to the proposed development, which will see a significant improvement in facilities in the area, may be made, in writing, to the Executive Manager before August 28.

The project, which is set to cost approximately €9 million, promises a “significant investment in the Cherry Orchard and Ballyfermot area” to create a much-needed green space for generations to come.

Works are set to begin on the project by September 2027, with a predicted completion date in early 2029.

The proposed development will include a 400m running track with floodlights, one full size grass playing pitch and an upgrade to the existing grass pitch as well as an all-weather pitch with seating surroundings.

A sports pavilion with toilets and club storage and a small civic plaza adjacent to The Orchard Centre are also planned.

Inclusive play spaces, nature trails with native tree planting, outdoor gathering and performance areas, seating, and in-ground power and water units with 500 trees planted across the site will offer inclusive and accessible green spaces for the local community.

Improved park entrances, as well as car-parking, boundary treatments and associated public realm works are included in the plans.

A safer pedestrian environment will be provided through the construction of a proposed park boundary extension into the surrounding road network.

Councillors welcomed the proposed developments at last month’s DCC Committee meeting, including Cllr Daithí Doolan, who referenced the high-level of consultation that is offered as part of the project, which gives the public real ownership over the park.

Cllr Doolan went on to request that the astro pitch that was removed from the park last year, be reinstated as soon as possible as the community cannot wait for the new astro pitch to be installed in several years’ time.

DCC highlighted the lack of upgrades to amenities for the large population of Cherry Orchard, which currently stands at 8,000, of which 68 per cent of are under the age of 40, which is only set to grow further as the number of housing developments continue to grow.

DCC explained that Cherry Orchard “faces significant demographic pressure due to a large number of children, families, and over 1,100 new homes planned.

“This will increase the population by up to 2,000, placing unprecedented demand on already limited recreational and green infrastructure.”

“Built over 20 years ago, the park has fallen into neglect and is now frequently associated with anti-social behaviour.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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