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St Mark’s pupils showcase STEM and AI Projects in Microsoft HQ
Pupils from St Mark’s in Microsoft

St Mark’s pupils showcase STEM and AI Projects in Microsoft HQ

James Roulston MooneyJuly 28, 2026 11:43 am

STUDENTS at St Mark’s Senior National School in Springfield were among 500 young people who showcased their innovative STEM and AI projects at Microsoft’s headquarters.

Held over two days at One Microsoft Place in Sandyford, the event brought together over 500 students from participating schools in West Dublin, Fingal and Kildare to present projects showing how STEM and coding can solve real-world challenges.

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