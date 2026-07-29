Public feedback sought for Active Travel Scheme at Old Bawn junction

SOUTH Dublin County Council is seeking feedback and submissions for the proposed Active Travel Scheme at the southern junctions on Old Bawn Road.

Until August 4, the public consultation includes only the three southern junctions; Killinniny Road Junction, Kiltipper Road Junction and Firhouse Road West Junction.

This area is part of the wider Old Bawn to Ballyboden Active Travel Scheme, which aims to provide a comprehensive walking and cycling route between Tallaght and Ballyboden.

The scheme will focus on “improving the public realm and fostering a safer, more attractive environment for residents through traffic calming measures and neighbourhood enhancement”, along Firhouse Road, Knocklyon Road, Idrone Avenue, Dargle Wood Park, Templeroan Road, Ballyboden Way, Boden Park, Ballyboden Road and Scholarstown Road.

Key changes planned under the scheme include segregated cycle lanes with kerb protection along the majority of the route, new bus lanes and roundabout improvements on Ballyboden Way, and traffic calming measures including reduced carriageway width and corner radii with better visibility at crossings.

Up to ten trees will need to be felled along the route to make way for the works, and a further 20 must be removed due to disease.

“To compensate for the tree removal and enhance biodiversity in the area, 133 new trees will be planted along the route including at the path through Dargle Wood Park”,

“The finished scheme will provide a safe, coherent and attractive route with a high Quality of Service that will form part of the wider strategic cycle network in the South Dublin area,” they added.

Submissions will be reviewed and incorporated in the preliminary design where appropriate.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme