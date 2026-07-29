Rua Red announces new events for Orla Barry’s ‘The Collie, The Cheviot and The Crouched Skeleton’

To coincide with the exhibition, ‘The Collie, The Cheviot and The Crouched Skeleton’, by artist and shepherd Orla Barry, Rua Red is excited to announce multiple exciting new events.

Thursday July 30 will see a screening of ‘Notes From Sheepland’ (2024), directed by Cara Holmes in association with RUARUM Film Club.

‘Notes From Sheepland’ follows Orla, an outlier, as she floats between her two worlds of being an artist and a shepherd in rural Ireland.

It reflects upon the “primal, poetic and unpredictable” bond she has with the natural world.

‘RUARUM Film Club Presents: Notes From Sheepland’ takes place on Thursday, July 30, from 6pm to 7:30pm; tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Meanwhile, the ‘Mountain People Farmer’s Market’ brings farmers, producers, and crafters based in the Dublin Mountains together to take part in a day of market stalls and fun, agriculture-fair-type activities.

Celebrating the people and produce that the South Dublin County mountain areas have to offer, this event is a chance for people to learn more about rural and agricultural practices and culture in the local area.

This takes place on Saturday, August 8, from 10:30am to 3pm in Parthalan Place; admission is free, and booking is not required.

Within the majestic Dublin Mountains lies Newtown Hill, a unique archaeological landscape that spans across the Maguire’s family farm.

On this tour, Philip and Daniel Maguire will cover the rich archaeology of Newtown Farm, bringing people to ringforts, ancient tombs, standing stones and field-systems

found across the land.

Attendees will also witness a sheepdog demonstration that showcases the skills, intelligence and discipline of three border collies as they manoeuvre the local breed of

Wicklow Cheviot Sheep under Philip’s commands.

Philip will discuss his insights into training sheepdogs, the behaviour of sheep, and being a full-time farmer in the Dublin Mountains.

The ‘Farm Tour with Philip and Daniel Maguire at Newton Hill’ will take place on Saturday, August 29, from 11am to 1pm; tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

September will see ‘In Conversation Between Orla Barry and Ingrid Lyons’ on Saturday the 5th and ‘Art Trolley’, a series of four gallery response workshops for young children aged 7 to 12 led by artist Tara O’Carroll on Saturdays between September 5 and 20.

Finally, there will be a ‘Publication Launch’ on Saturday, September 26; more details will follow on these three latter events in the coming weeks.

The exhibition ‘The Collie, The Cheviot, and the Crouched Skeleton’ launched on July 18 and will be on display in Rua Red Art Gallery until September 26.

All are welcome, admission is free, and the gallery is open between 10am and 6pm Monday to Saturday.

For more information, check RuaRed.