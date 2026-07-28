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Passionate Tidy Towns volunteers group invest over 3,000 hours in Tallaght Village
Volunteers are at the heart of Tallaght Village Tidy Towns

Passionate Tidy Towns volunteers group invest over 3,000 hours in Tallaght Village

Echo StaffJuly 28, 2026 12:51 pm

THE VOLUNTEER Tallaght village Tidy Towns group, founded by Tallaght Community Council in 2022 continues to meet twice every week to invest significant voluntary time and effort into the village.

In the first 3 years in the national Tidy Towns competition, the small, but passionate and committed group have invested over 3,000 volunteer hours into Tallaght village.

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