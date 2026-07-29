Musgraves apply for extension to warehouse in Ballyowen

Musgraves have applied for an extension to their warehouse facility in Ballyowen Industrial and Business Park

THE Musgrave Group has applied for a 392 sqm extension to their existing warehouse facility in the Ballyowen Industrial and Business Park in Clondakin.

The food wholesaler has applied for an extension to their Fonthill Road offices of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland’s chilled food premises that consists of a single-storey addition to the south of their property.

Site notices have been placed around the premises detailing the plans from the Irish company to add to their 13,335 sqm facility in the local industrial and business park.

Site layout plans included in the application show the proposed extension located behind the existing warehouse facility, in between Musgrave’s plant room and one of their two sheds located to the rear of the site.

The area where the new addition will be installed is currently home to several parking spaces, but it is noted that these spaces are not in use.

A new roller shutter is proposed to be delivered to connect the existing facility with its new rear.

The existing sections at the chilled food premises also includes a canteen, conference room and assembly room, among others.

The Musgrave Group boasts a portfolio of world-class retail, wholesale and foodservice brands including household names such as SuperValu, Centra, Frank and Honest and Musgrave MarketPlace.

The group has a strong variety of brands under their umbrella across a range of retail, from grocery stores to convenience chains, as well as high-end food halls like Donnybrook Fair and on-the-go coffee.

A decision is expected on whether to grant permission for the proposed extension on or before Thursday, September 3.