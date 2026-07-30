Good weekend for Tallaght athletes

TALLAGHT AC had an extremely successful weekend with several athletes competing in the National Senior Track and Field Championships which were held in Morton Stadium, Santry across last Saturday and Sunday.

While Rhasidat Adeleke was the most well known name competing with the sprinter qualifying for the 200m European Championships, a number of other local athletes from the club also put in some extremely positive performances.

Sean Aigboboh would win a silver medal in the 200m with a time of 20.75 with Benjamin Richardson of Waterford just pipping him to a gold medal with a time of 20.64. Aigboboh still possesses the Irish record for the event however after clocking a time of 20.27 earlier on in the year.

Ryan Mulholland finished in joint third place for the 200m with a time of 21.16 alongside Mark Smyth of Raheny Shamrocks who managed the same.

The following day Margaret Hayden recorded a new personal best throw of 63.61m for silver in the hammer throw competition while Aigboboh recorded a new personal best of 10.26 to earn a bronze medal in the 100m final.

Hot on his heels was clubmate

Dubem Amah, only just turned 18, the young sprinter finished in fourth place with a personal best of his own, clocking a time of 10.41.

Ryan Mulholland would see that the club saw three members inside the top 6 with his time of 10.44 earning sixth place.

Others that competed included Gloria Oigbohchie who made it through to the semi finals of the 100m where she finished in seventh place with a time of 12.01 while Carlota Malaga Moran recorded times of 12.89 and 26.41 in her 100m and 200m heats.

TAGS Sport