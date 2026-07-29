Frustration for Rovers

SHAMROCK Rovers found themselves eliminated from Champions League qualification last night after they could only manage a 2-1 win in Tallaght against FC Ararat Armenia.

Cheered on by a crowd of over 6,700, Rovers came into the game with a mountain to climb after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg a week previously, they appeared more than able for the challenge and after an impressive first half showing found themselves 2-0 up and looking likely to overcome the aggregate scoreline.

The goals had come from Matt Healy and Kilnamanagh native Aaron Greene and while Rovers had the perfect opportunity to build on this lead in the second half, it was not to be with Ararat striker Sandro Lima netting in the 75th minute to put his side 3-2 up on aggregate.

Stephen Bradley voiced his frustration at being out of the Champions League qualifiers.

“I thought we were brilliant. For me, it was one of the best European performances of any season.

‘We were really good, created 16 chances, and we should score more than two.

‘We had them, they were out on their feet, but we can’t give up the first goal we did last week,and the goal tonight.

‘They were so soft, it was very unlike us. But it has cost us. The goals we’ve given up are so soft and so poor.”

A win in last night’s fixture would have seen them guaranteed to qualify for the Conference League phase for this year’s competition regardless of later results.

Alongside that place in the conference league €3.17 million would have come with that league phase placement.

Rovers have another bite of the cherry however as they now find themselves in the Europa League qualifiers where they play the third round next week hosting Albanian side KF Egnatia next Tuesday in Tallaght Stadium.