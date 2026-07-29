Harrington named Vice Captain for Europe ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Rathfarnham’s Pádraig Harrington has been selected as one of the European Team’s Vice Captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor next September.

The four-time Ryder Cup winner and three-time Major victor has been selected to be a Vice Captain for Luke Donald’s Europe side as they aim to defend their title for a second time in a row, this time on home turf in Limerick from September 13 to 19, 2027.