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Car-parking demands in new housing estates is partly because of delays in Dart South West and BusConnects
Parking is a major problem in new developments

Car-parking demands in new housing estates is partly because of delays in Dart South West and BusConnects

Grace HarteJuly 30, 2026 11:10 am

SDCC has ensured that its Planning and Transport teams are actively examining a range of measures to assist in managing parking demand in new housing estates.

This statement was made following a question from Councillor William Carey at the July SDCC meeting, who flagged parking pressures in higher-density estates.

He was told that “the Council’s Transport team is currently exploring the potential for the provision of sustainable transport hubs at suitable locations where this can be achieved in a safe, practical and sustainable manner.”

Cllr Carey also highlighted the ongoing dependency on cars due to the delay in infrastructure such as Dart South West and BusConnects, which have delivery dates beyond 2030, and asked SDCC about the possibility of providing temporary parking overflow spaces.

SDCC clarified that the “Transport team is actively examining a range of interim measures to assist in managing parking demand while awaiting the delivery of enhanced public transport infrastructure.”

It also agreed to consider opportunities to provide modest increases in car-parking provision within residential developments where appropriate as an interim measure, having regard to site-specific circumstances and planning policy objectives.

Sustainable transport options, such as the provision of car-sharing schemes, are an important element of SDCC climate action objectives and are incorporated within new developments, particularly within multi-unit residential developments.

This also reduces dependence on private car ownership and make more efficient use of available parking spaces.

SDCC have outlined its continued plans to engage with the NTA, developers, residents and other relevant stakeholders to address parking pressures while maintaining its commitment to sustainable transport, compact growth and climate action objectives.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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