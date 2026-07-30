Real estate giant given go-ahead for 169-apartment development

IRISH REAL estate giant Ardstone has been granted permission by SDCC to construct a 169-apartment development close to Tallaght Stadium.

The €70 million project was greenlit by South Dublin County Council this month after an application was submitted in May to construct two six-storey apartment blocks on a 1.32-hectare site.

The development will comprise 169 residential units, two commercial units as well as a crèche with external play area, situated on Whitestown Way, close to Tallaght village and within walking distance of the Luas and The Square Shopping Centre.

The apartment blocks will provide 80 one-bed, 85 two-bed and 4 three-bed dwellings, featuring balconies and terraces facing all directions.

In terms of parking, 77 car-parking spaces will be provided, with 66 within the undercroft car-parking area and 11 on-street as well as five motorcycle-parking spaces and two set-down bays and space for bicycle parking.

Senior Director at Ardstone, Mark Forrest stated: “This grant is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering homes in South Dublin.

“Whitestown Way builds on our strong track record in the Tallaght and Citywest area and will create a vibrant, sustainable new neighbourhood with excellent transport links, quality public realm and amenities that benefit both new residents and the wider community.”

Ardstone constructed 800 social and affordable units last year in both Citywest and Tallaght, on top of securing several land deals over the past year.

In 2025, the company acquired an eight-hectare site in Clondalkin with the capacity for 1,400 homes for a hefty €25m, with construction set to start in 2027.

In 2019, the company faced a number of appeals following its acquisition of the Jesuit Order’s former Milltown Park campus in Dublin 6, which was bought for €65m with plans to construct a large apartment scheme on the land.

Overall, the company owns enough land to delivery 2,500 homes around Dublin, from Santry to Tallaght, with construction set to start on the first 1,000 units this year.

Ardstone state that they have rolled out a long-term residential investment strategy since 2021, focused on the mid-level rental market.

Through this strategy, the company now manages over 3,000 residential units valued at approximately €1.4 billion.

Ardstone deploys funds raised from institutional partners, including large European pension funds and insurance companies.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept