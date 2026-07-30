Free heart health check-up in Orchard Community Centre in Crumlin with the Heart Foundation’s Mobile Unit

THE Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit will find itself in Crumlin this Friday, July 31 as part of its drive to offer free heart health checks in communities throughout Ireland.

The Unit can be found at The Orchard Community Centre in Crumlin between 9am and 12.45pm.

Members of the public are encouraged to swing by and avail of the valuable services are provided by the Irish Heart Foundation, including the chance for attendees to get their blood pressure and pulse checked in a bid to promote heart health and early detection of high blood pressure, a leading cause of cardiovascular disease.

The Mobile Health Unit offers up to 10,000 free blood pressure checks annually, helping to identify individuals who may be unaware of their hypertension.

Expert nurses provide lifestyle advice and information on maintaining heart health during the checks, which can help detect atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to serious health issues.

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