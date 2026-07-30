Lucan United sign new players ahead of National League campaign

LUCAN United are making preparations for their upcoming season in the inaugural national league which is scheduled to take place in the latter half of the year.

It has been expected that the league for 2026 will adopt a round robin mini tournament format before its first fully fledged season will take place in 2027.

Lucan have at the moment announced two new signings for their national league side, the first of which being midfielder Sean Quinn.

The 27 year old came through the Cherry Orchard youth system before making the switch to UCD.

From UCD he played for Shelbourne, featuring in the Premier Division and after a stint at American University team the Tampa Spartans came back home to play for Bray Wanderers in the First Division.

Now he has been named as club captain for Lucan’s historical first national league campaign.

Manager Darius Kierans spoke on his newest arrival.

“I’m delighted to get Sean done and committed to Lucan for the National League campaign.

‘Sean brings so much experience and his attitude is second to none. He has so much energy and running power and is a perfect fit for the system that we want to play.

‘Sean is going to be our captain and we see him as a great fit as he sets great standards on and off the pitch.”

The second of Lucan’s new signings is that of James Doona, the 28 year old has a host of League of Ireland experience after stints over the years with Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Athlone Town, Cork City and Longford Town.

Most recently he was playing professionally for Glenavon in the NIFL Premiership.

A native of Inchicore, Doona was also capped several times at underage national level and new boss Kierans is extremely happy with capturing his signature.

“James is another who brings great experience, having played professionally in both LOI and Northern Irish Premiership.

‘Like Sean Quinn he’s coming into the prime years of his career. James offers so much in an attacking sense and is able to play in numerous positions. We are delighted that he has committed to our National League campaign.”