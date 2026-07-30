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Fun time for all at Tallaght Garda station
Melia, Alan and William

Fun time for all at Tallaght Garda station

Echo StaffJuly 30, 2026 9:21 am

PEOPLE showed up in throngs to Tallaght Garda Station on July 18 to check out all that the Community Services Fun Day had to offer. This included a well-deserved award ceremony for Garda Sergeant Emer Lamon.

The day kicked off with a sensory hour for those with sensory disorders and additional needs, to ensure they could also enjoy all that the day had to offer, including guided tours of the station and an up-close-and-personal look at all the service vehicles.

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