Tallaght Community Arts seeking member to sit on board

“WE CAN’T do the amazing work we do in our community without the commitment of our board, and we’re very grateful for the time they give,” explains Tallaght Community Arts Director Sharon Devlin.

TCA South Dublin Participatory Arts are currently seeking additional members to sit on their board.

The TCA board are a voluntary group who meet approximately 6 times a year. They advise the TCA management team on matters of policy and offer guidance to ensure the organisation is run correctly and adheres to a high standard of professionalism and best practice.

In addition to meeting every two months, board members can also opt in to participate in subcommittees, dealing with specific events and issues if and when they occur throughout the year.

TCA’s goal is to involve the people of Tallaght and South Dublin in the arts. Their work is centred around participation and inclusion, as evidenced by the work they carry out across their various core projects:

DoubleTAKE Supported Arts Studio serves as a professional artist’s studio based in Rua Red, South Dublin County Arts Centre, dedicated to enabling people living with a disability to meet and integrate with other artists.

‘Doors to Elsewhere’ is an inclusive theatre ensemble for adults living with disabilities in South Dublin, providing weekly workshops which enable the performers to develop their creative potential in acting, movement, spoken word, music and devising.

‘Creative Places Mac Uíllíam’ is a part of the Arts Council’s wider ‘Creative Places’ programme of sustained arts investment, enabling the community of Mac Uíllíam to engage with vibrant, accessible and stimulating arts projects and events.

‘Creative Campus’ is an annual site-specific arts programme supporting emerging graduate artists to gain valuable experience working with young people to create projects that engage diverse audiences in South Dublin.

The ‘Act Up’ Festival is an annual one-act theatre festival that supports second-level students staging their own one-act play.

The students act, direct, tech and produce all aspects of their play, supported by TCA’s Act Up Festival team.

‘Cultural Competency’ is a programme to create research, training and networking opportunities for artists and participants working in community-engaged contexts.

Across all of the TCA core projects, there is an ethos of inclusion. This ethos goes for the board too.

As Sharon puts it, they rely on their fellow community members to take their place on the board, to “share their expertise”, volunteer their valuable time, and “put forward their vision for the arts in Tallaght and South Dublin”.

Anyone interested in making a difference to the community arts movement in Tallaght and South Dublin, by volunteering with the TCA board, are asked to apply by email to info@tallaght-arts.ie.

In this, they should include information about their experience and what talents they could bring to the team.