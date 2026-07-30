Songwriter Keith to host Collaboration Showcase

“IT’S exciting to see that ten of us are putting on a show together,” beams Terenure singer-songwriter Keith McLouglin.

Keith will host a Collaboration Showcase in The Cobblestone on Friday, September 4, from 7:30 pm.

The show will feature Keith performing his songs with Rohan Healy on bass and Al Quiff on drums from Beardfire Studio along with other singer-songwriters that Keith has written with over the years.

These include Grace Day, Jim Loughran, James Daly, Deidre McGerty, Cristina Movileanu, June, and Rusalka.

These artists will also perform some of their own original music before Keith gets to perform his own work with these acts set to come back up on stage to perform songs they have written together.

This is the fourth year Keith has done the show, revealing he came up with the idea after seeing Scottish rock band Texas play in the Olympia Theatre years ago.

At this particular gig, they performed an acoustic show in the first half and then a full band in the second half of the show.

Keith’s idea was to have acts perform their own work solo acoustic in the first half with everyone back up on stage in the second half to perform Keith’s and their written songs.

The group has gotten bigger as Keith has found new people to collaborate with each year.

Anyone interested in watching Keith and others in the Cobblestone on September 4 at 7:30 pm can purchase tickets on Eventbrite or pay at the door on the night.

TAGS Life

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