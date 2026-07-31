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Annual Dancing at the Crossroads is a hugh success in Glenasmole
Abby, Aimee, Isabelle and Jodie

Annual Dancing at the Crossroads is a hugh success in Glenasmole

Echo StaffJuly 31, 2026 10:57 am

DANCING at the crossroads returned to Glenasmole on Saturday for another instalment of the annual Céilí, with evening of music and dancing and fun for all ages.

Traditional music lovers made their way to Cunard, Glensamole to soak up the summer evening and honour old traditions, mirroring the same dancing at the crossroads which was a part of daily life many moons ago.

First set up in 2015 by Myles Murphy and friends, this year marked the tenth instalment after COVID restrictions got in the way of 2020’s Céilí plans.

Spirits were high, even if the sun didn’t shine for the whole evening, with brush dancing, Irish dancing and live music, supplying hours of fun for all the family on Saturday.

A shuttle bus ran from St Anne’s GAA Club, ensuring anyone and everyone who wished to attend could find their way to the hills of Bohernabreena with ease.

The Pintmen, an Irish folk band took to the stage on the evening, followed by DJ Declan, who spun plenty of tunes well into the early hours.

The hard work and organisation paid off for the Committee in the end, as the community of Bohernabreena were left all danced out for another year.

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