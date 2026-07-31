Football club needs more bricks than kicks in their Buy a Brick campaign for facilities

DEDICATED members of Kilnamanagh AFC have been given the chance to make their dedication known by taking part in the football club’s Buy a Brick Campaign.

This campaign allows individuals and families to have their name imprinted on the club walls forever through a simple donation.

Each brick, costing €250, will show the names of some of Kilnamanagh’s most devoted players and supporters who wish to have their legacy set in stone.

Every euro donated through the campaign will go toward the future of the clubhouse and the club’s facilities to ensure they can continue to provide an important sporting outlet.

Over 300 bricks are currently in place on the wall and are proving to be a hit amongst members, with numbers steadily increasing as the word spreads.

An organiser of the campaign, John Murphy gave some background to the Buy a Brick Campaign and mentioned the importance of continued support for clubs like Kilnamanagh.

“There are generations of members; people who played for Kilnamanagh as kids and then they have kids who now play for the club. It celebrates them all and shows that they were a huge part of the 40 years that we’ve been going,” he said.

John also commented on the importance of acknowledging the community around Kilnamanagh AFC, saying:

“We are honouring them in a certain way by reflecting them on the wall while also helping to raise funds to continue to improve facilities.”