€4.8m funding to boost confidence in drones

TRINITY College Dublin launched a new project, backed with almost €5 million in funding, to boost confidence in drones used for delivery and more, with Manna set to take part.

The project intends to look at the use of urban air mobility (UAM) drones and is part of an EU-wide project called Pegasus, with €4.83m worth of funding provided by Horizon Europe, and a consortium is involved including various local authorities and businesses, including Bobby Healy’s Manna.

Pegasus stands for Piloting European Green Air Mobility and Services for Urban Societal Readiness, and its subject, UAM drones include small delivery drones or larger drones intended for heavier cargo, among others.

Pegasus Coordinator Dr John Kennedy stated that UAM drones could be used to help circumvent transport challenges, but must gain public trust Dr Kennedy said: “Our cities need new mobility solutions.

‘Traditional transport networks are under increasing pressure from congestion, growing demand for rapid deliveries and the urgent need to cut emissions.

“UAM could help address these challenges, but only if it earns the trust of the people it is designed to serve.”

It brings together researchers, city authorities, social scientists, leading air mobility operators and citizens from across Europe to ensure that drones and other next-generation aerial transport services are not only technologically viable for urban logistics but also deliver real benefits for urban communities.

The project will test and showcase new UAM services in Ireland, Portugal, Italy and Bulgaria, and the Irish tests will involve Manna who recently ceased operations in the country.

Demonstrations will take place at the Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) vertiport in Shannon, where a range of aircraft operated by project partners Manna, Connect Robotics, TechnoSky and Dronamics will be tested.

The vehicles will carry payloads ranging from small parcels of 2.5kg to larger cargo loads of up to 350kg.