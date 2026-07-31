Pettitt’s acquire SuperValu Knocklyon for undisclosed fee

THE SuperValu store at Knocklyon Shopping Centre has been sold by Musgraves Group to Pettitt’s SuperValu, one of the chain’s largest operators in the country.

Pettitt’s SuperValu acquired the outlet at the centre on Knocklyon Road for an undisclosed sum and adds it to a portfolio that includes six other stores nationwide, with this being the first in Dublin under their wing.

Musgrave Group had originally acquired the location as part of its takeover of Superquinn in 2011.

Commenting on the acquisition, Owner Cormac Pettitt said: “SuperValu Knocklyon is a great store, with a fantastic team and a loyal customer base at the heart of a vibrant local community.

“We are delighted to welcome the team in Knocklyon to the Pettitt’s SuperValu family and look forward to working alongside them in the many years ahead.”

The purchase by the Pettitt family is subject to CCPC approval, and will add to a rich history of retailing that spans several generations.

The family has been retailing in Ireland’s South East since 1946 after they opened their first store in Wexford, and celebrates 80 years of service this year – 20 of which have been spent operating under the SuperValu banner.

The group now employs more than 700 workers across Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare, and Dublin.

The latest purchase in the heart of Dublin 16 builds on their most recent store opening, Pettitt’s SuperValu Southern Cross Road in Bray in 2021.

Pettitt’s SuperValu St Aidan’s in County Wexford was named SuperValu Store of the Year 2024, and other locations exist in Gorey, Enniscorthy, Arklow and Athy.