Anger after GAA pitch is destroyed by car set on fire

The car set on fire in Pearse Park and (inset) Dublin Fire Brigade put out the fire

THERE is “great sadness and anger” after Crumlin GAA’s playing pitch in Pearse Park was destroyed after a car was set alight on it in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire was put out by members of Dublin Fire Brigade who attended shortly after 2:30am, but the damage had been done and the club stated that debris, glass and scorched earth were left behind by the act of antisocial behaviour.

The car had rammed through the park gates before it was brought to a halt on the playing ground and put on fire.

The pitch had gone through a period of repair and improvement and was only deemed playable once again last week, with the championship looming for the club’s teams.

In a statement, Crumlin GAA said: “With

great sadness and anger we have to report that our main playing pitch in Pearse Park was destroyed last night by extreme anti-social behaviour.

“A car was rammed through the park gates and subsequently set on fire leaving behind debris, glass and scorched earth.

“The pitch was only last week deemed playable again after months of no use due to pitch repairs and improvements.

“As Championship matches are underway for our adult teams and shortly to begin for our juvenile teams this is devastating for the club, the players and the local Crumlin community.

“This anti-social behaviour puts unnecessary pressure on local fire services, city council park services and also massively affects our efforts to promote Gaelic Games in the community.”

Pearse Park is the club’s sole designated playing pitch and the incident has left them in a tight spot.

The club noted that this is not helped by a shortage of GAA playing pitches in the local area and questioned their ability to fulfil upcoming fixtures as a result.

Councillor Pat Dunne described the incident involving a car entering one of the local parks as “shocking.”

Cllr Dunne said: “It’s shocking. It’s probably the first time that I’m aware of in a very long time that a car was actually able to get into any of our parks, and that’s a whole aspect of security in terms of the gate needs to be immediately addressed.

“I was so surprised to hear that a car could actually ram through the gates…from the point of view of Crumlin GAA club and their preparations for the upcoming championship, it’s a major, major blow.”

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of criminal damage by fire to a motor vehicle in Pearse Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12 on Tuesday 29th July 2026 shortly after 2:30am.

“The fire was safely extinguished. No injuries were reported at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.”