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Businessman ordered to vacate Ballyfermot car park after staying past lease pending full trial
Car park behind the old Gala Cinema building on Ballyfermot Road

Businessman ordered to vacate Ballyfermot car park after staying past lease pending full trial

James Roulston MooneyJuly 31, 2026 11:48 am

A businessman who stayed past his lease at a Ballyfermot car park has been ordered to leave pending a full trial, just months after a high court injunction was sought.

The car park behind the old Gala Cinema building on Ballyfermot Road, owned by Kaifan Ltd, is claimed by the owners to have been taken possession illegally by a former tenant, Thomas Kearney, at the end of February.

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