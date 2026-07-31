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Balgaddy bliss for Family Day
Ruby, Coby, Keith and Kiya

Balgaddy bliss for Family Day

Grace HarteJuly 31, 2026 12:29 pm

THE community of Balgaddy came together on July 25, for a day of lively entertainment, with football matches to face painting and special guest speakers all arranged by SDCC for the day.

Members of Crosscare’s Ronanstown Youth Service kept the community well fed for the day as they cooked up a storm on the barbecue on the green, while the SDCC Public Realm team led planting workshops in the community centre.

This year’s Family Day was run alongside the Creative Active Programme, which aims to help boost creativity in the area and encourage members of the community to stay active.

Several SDCC departments, including members of the Community Development Team, the Arts Office, NOISE Music, Active Cities, Housing, Libraries and Public Realm. came together on the day, demonstrating commitment to the community and ensuring the people of Balgaddy got the day they deserved.

Claire and Shauna

Face painting and hair braiding stations were set up for those feeling especially festive before heading off to take advantage of the several inflatables that were assembled on the green.

A South Dublin County Council Mobile Library truck also made its way down on the day to feed all the bookworms in Balgaddy.

Mayor Francis Timmons made an appearance on the day and voiced his thanks for each department who made the effort to pull off a fun-filled day everyone.

“You will see familiar faces from the area volunteering today, and the Balgaddy Family Fun Day could not take place without the contributions and work of the members of the Balgaddy Community Development Group and the Balgaddy Voluntary Youth Club and Summer Project.

“Huge thanks to them for their commitment to developing community-led projects in Balgaddy and giving their time so freely and with good humour.”

“Thank you to all the agencies who have provided funding and practical contributions to ensure this day went ahead with such a wide variety of activities, food and refreshments.”

The Family Day is a collaborative effort of many local community groups and organisations, including the Balgaddy Community Development Group, Balgaddy Voluntary Youth Club and Summer Project, the North Clondalkin Community Development Programme, the Balgaddy Child and Family Centre, the Balgaddy Community Centre, SDCC, South Dublin County Partnership, Crosscare, and the YMCA.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme  

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