A lasting tribute to a man who gave so much

AFTER four years of support and ongoing plans, members of the Williams family celebrated the official naming of the Joe Williams Bridge in Clondalkin – the famous blue bridge linking the N7 Red Cow interchange with Monastery Road and Clondalkin Village.

The Williams family were joined by Mayor of South Dublin, Cllr Francis Timmons as well as representatives of the Clondalkin Historical Society to mark the special day, ten years on from the death of one of Clondalkin’s most respected historians, authors and community activists.

To recognise the extraordinary contribution of the late Joe Williams, formal signage was erected on the bridge in 2025, to the delight of the Williams family, who welcomed the recognition, describing it as a proud and emotional tribute to Joe’s commitment to Clondalkin.

At the event, Mayor Cllr Francis Timmons spoke about the important contribution that Joe Williams made to Clondalkin, saying: “I am delighted to join the Williams family and the Clondalkin Historical Society in marking the naming of the Joe Williams Bridge.

‘Joe dedicated so much of his life to preserving, documenting and sharing the rich history of Clondalkin and its surrounding areas.

“Without Joe Williams, much of our local history may never have been recorded.

‘The archive he created, the research he undertook and the projects he championed have left an invaluable legacy for future generations.

‘The naming of this bridge is a fitting and lasting tribute to a man who gave so much to our community.”

Members of the Clondalkin Historical Society also paid tribute to Joe’s lasting impact on local heritage, noting that his dedication inspired generations of local researchers and ensured that countless stories from Clondalkin’s past would not be lost.

Much of Clondalkin’s monastic history was encapsulated in Joe’s work, specifically the books he authored, including “Saint Mochua and the Round Tower” and amassed a remarkable collection of books, documents, photographs and records relating to the area’s past.

Joe also proved himself to be a driving force behind the campaign to preserve the iconic Round Tower and played an important role the establishment of what is now the Round Tower Visitor Centre and Monastic Garden.

He also ensured to pass on his extensive knowledge to the next generation, bringing local history into primary schools, helped establish the Clondalkin Historic Tourist Trail, mapped the route believed to have been travelled by St Mochua, and supported a wide range of heritage and community initiatives.

Having spent a decade working across Europe and the Middle East, he settled in Clondalkin upon his return to Ireland in the early 1970s and became deeply involved in the community, working with residents’ groups to secure recreational spaces for local families, supporting the development of community facilities including the community centre and swimming pool, and became active in local politics.

The Joe Williams Archive remains an enduring legacy of his work, preserving valuable historical, political and environmental records for researchers, students and residents alike.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme