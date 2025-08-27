Search
Firefighter Andy scoops Escort of the Year prize
Rose escort Andy Rogers with his daughter ten-year-old Sophia getting a loving rescue during the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo by Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Ellen GoughAugust 27, 2025 10:20 am

A LOCAL firefighter has won Escort of the Year at the 2025 Rose of Tralee festival.

Andy Rogers, who is a firefighter and paramedic with Dublin Fire Brigade stationed at Dolphin’s Barn and Tallaght, was named winner on Monday night, August 18, in Tralee.

