Firefighter Andy scoops Escort of the Year prize
A LOCAL firefighter has won Escort of the Year at the 2025 Rose of Tralee festival.
Andy Rogers, who is a firefighter and paramedic with Dublin Fire Brigade stationed at Dolphin’s Barn and Tallaght, was named winner on Monday night, August 18, in Tralee.
AUTHOREllen Gough
