Firefighter Andy scoops Escort of the Year prize

Rose escort Andy Rogers with his daughter ten-year-old Sophia getting a loving rescue during the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo by Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

A LOCAL firefighter has won Escort of the Year at the 2025 Rose of Tralee festival.

Andy Rogers, who is a firefighter and paramedic with Dublin Fire Brigade stationed at Dolphin’s Barn and Tallaght, was named winner on Monday night, August 18, in Tralee.