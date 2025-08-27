Search
GAA Club’s battle it out for warrior Archie
Archie’s mother Una Ennis, Emma O’Donnell and Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen

GAA Club’s battle it out for warrior Archie

Alessia MicalizziAugust 27, 2025 10:27 am

Sixteen GAA clubs ‘from Tallaght and beyond’ will gather in St Anne’s in Bohernabreena for a charity tournament in aid of Archie Ennis and the Down Syndrome Centre.

The tournament will kick off at 6.45pm on Friday, August 29, with registration starting at 6pm and the opening ceremony being held at 6.30pm.

Read More


‘My highlight was seeing the happiness on children’s faces’

Tallaght

THE 21st Integration of All Children in Ireland (IACI) Social Inclusion Summer Camp was a “huge success” according to all participants and...

Girl Guides share their belief in volunteer power in Orbit 2025

Tallaght

SUMMER camp ‘Orbit’ set up by Tallaght-based Irish Girl Guides came back for 2025 with a schedule filled with activities, friendship and...

Oasis bass player Andy takes a run in Tallaght

Tallaght

Positive Pacers is a running club based out of Dodder Valley Park providing a running community for all within the Dublin South...

New premises for driving test centre located to help ease the 19,000 backlog in testing

Tallaght

A suitable premises for a new South Dublin driving test centre has been found, said a TD, as people on the Tallaght...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST