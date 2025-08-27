Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in county

At the unveiling of a Box-Up in Beechfield Park which is just one of the many initiatives that has been developed in South Dublin

Over €115,000 has been allocated to Active South Dublin who look after the enhancement of sports and well-being programmes in the county.

As part of a nationwide initiative from the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Darragh Conway of ‘Active Cities’ will develop programmes to support different activities, such as social football for teen boys and girls in Tallaght and Clondalkin, the existing Walk and Talk groups and more youth-focused projects.

The funding will also account for additional expenditure for the BMX Bike Library for use on the new pump track in Jobstown and enhance partnerships with stakeholders within SDCC and other agencies and community groups.

With the aim of growing community-based participation in sports and healthy physical activities, a total of €4.17 million from the Dormant Accounts Funding has been allocated across the country.

Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Úna May, said, “We are very happy to announce this investment package of €4.17m. This generous support is crucial in allowing our network of Local Sports Partnerships to continue their vital work of helping people to get active and remove barriers to sport and physical activity.

“This funding is all about bridging gaps and opening doors – ensuring that, regardless of background, everyone has the chance to lead a more active and healthier life. We are committed to creating pathways that enable everyone to embrace wellness and thrive through sport.”

The national funding has been granted to South Dublin County Council through Active South Dublin.

Head of Active South Dublin, Thos McDermott, commented, “Our objective is that every person should have the opportunity to participate in sport or healthy physical activity, and this funding will help to ensure that new opportunities are opened to people of all abilities and backgrounds across this county.

“It is great to get this backing from the Government, and we will ensure that this money is well spent and helps to leave a legacy.”