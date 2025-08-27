Search
Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in county
At the unveiling of a Box-Up in Beechfield Park which is just one of the many initiatives that has been developed in South Dublin

Funding injection will enhance sports and well-being in county

Alessia MicalizziAugust 27, 2025 10:37 am

Over €115,000 has been allocated to Active South Dublin who look after the enhancement of sports and well-being programmes in the county.

As part of a nationwide initiative from the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Darragh Conway of ‘Active Cities’ will develop programmes to support different activities, such as social football for teen boys and girls in Tallaght and Clondalkin, the existing Walk and Talk groups and more youth-focused projects.

The funding will also account for additional expenditure for the BMX Bike Library for use on the new pump track in Jobstown and enhance partnerships with stakeholders within SDCC and other agencies and community groups.

With the aim of growing community-based participation in sports and healthy physical activities, a total of €4.17 million from the Dormant Accounts Funding has been allocated across the country.

Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Úna May, said, “We are very happy to announce this investment package of €4.17m. This generous support is crucial in allowing our network of Local Sports Partnerships to continue their vital work of helping people to get active and remove barriers to sport and physical activity.

“This funding is all about bridging gaps and opening doors – ensuring that, regardless of background, everyone has the chance to lead a more active and healthier life. We are committed to creating pathways that enable everyone to embrace wellness and thrive through sport.”

The national funding has been granted to South Dublin County Council through Active South Dublin.

Head of Active South Dublin, Thos McDermott, commented, “Our objective is that every person should have the opportunity to participate in sport or healthy physical activity, and this funding will help to ensure that new opportunities are opened to people of all abilities and backgrounds across this county.

“It is great to get this backing from the Government, and we will ensure that this money is well spent and helps to leave a legacy.”

Read More


E-bikes and e-scooters seized during Day of Action

Latest

Seven e-bikes, six e-scooters, and scramblers were seized by gardai suspected of being used in criminality activity during a Day of Action...

‘Bia Blasta’ lunch scheme to help 50 childcare services in South Dublin

News

Fifty childcare services in South Dublin will benefit from the ‘Bia Blasta’ lunch scheme for pre-schools in disadvantaged areas. On Thursday, August...

Let’s Talk About Your Future Healthcare

News

None of us like to think about getting seriously ill or being unable to make decisions about our own care, but planning...

Demand to reverse suspended Tenant-in-Situ council scheme

News

South Dublin County Council has suspended their Tenant-in-Situ scheme for this year. The Tenant-in-Situ scheme allows for tenants to stay in their...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST