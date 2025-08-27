Search
Privacy and dignity not fully protected in international centre
The Towers IPAS Centre in Clondalkin has well-equipped cooking facilities

Privacy and dignity not fully protected in international centre

Ellen GoughAugust 27, 2025 10:45 am

An International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre in Clondalkin had varying levels of compliance following an inspection.

The Towers IPAS centre in Clondalkin was one of six permanent centres inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) between January and May 2025.

