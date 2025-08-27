New garda recruits sworn in for deployment around the state
UP TO 154 gardai were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána this week.
Deployments from the new recruits will include seven members allocated to DMR West (Clondalkin, Lucan, Ronanstown, Finglas, Blanchardstown) and five members allocated to DMR South, with three for Tallaght and two for Crumlin.
AUTHOREcho Staff
