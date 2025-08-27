Last minute goal helps St Pat’s continue positive run of form

ST PATRICK’S Athletic continued with their positive vein of form last week as they managed to secure a last minute goal at Weavers Park against Drogheda United.

Meetings between the two sides this season have been somewhat dull to say the least with the teams nearly managing to go four games without a single goal scored.

While the first half failed to yield a goal Pats certainly did look like the more threatening of the two sides throughout with Brandon Kavanagh and Kian Leavy linking up very well in midfield together on several occasions.

A shot from the former around the half hour mark drew an excellent save from Drogheda keeper Luke Dennison.

The second half would see Pat’s continue to keep the pressure on, Chris Forrester beautifully playing in Mason Melia whose shot/cross went fizzing across the goalmouth with no Pats shirts in the box to convert.

As the half wore on however, Drogheda found themselves more and more in the game with Joseph Anang being called into action on several occasions, though still there was no real clear cut chance.

Right at the death after a quick counter attack led to a corner for Pats, Luke Turner would be on hand to head in a winning goal for the Saints securing them the three points.

The win sees Pats move up to fifth position in the table and now after that rough patch of form during the first half of the season they seem to be back to their old selves again now winning their last three league games and also beating Shelbourne in the FAI Cup during that time.

They can look forward to a stern test this upcoming Friday as they travel to the Brandywell to take on Derry City.

Despite being on a patchy run of form Derry will be confident after coming from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 victory against Galway while having a man down.

A win for Pats in the Brandywell will be invaluable in boosting their own points tally as well as reducing a rival in the race for the European spots in the league.