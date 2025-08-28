Search
This weeks front pages – August 28, 2025

Echo StaffAugust 28, 2025 7:40 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Demand to reverse suspended Tenant-in-Situ council scheme

South Dublin County Council has suspended their Tenant-in-Situ scheme for this year. The Tenant-in-Situ scheme allows for tenants to stay in their...

New garda recruits sworn in for deployment around the state

UP TO 154 gardai were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána this week. Deployments from the new recruits will include...

E-bikes and e-scooters seized during Day of Action

Seven e-bikes, six e-scooters, and scramblers were seized by gardai suspected of being used in criminality activity during a Day of Action...
