Firhouse open their account after win over St Maelruan’s

St Maelruan’s Sean Sherlock looks for options before Firhouse United's Michael Brady closes him down Photos by John Mooney

FIRHOUSE United opened their UCFL Division 3C account with a deserved win over St Maelruan’s FC in Bancroft Park last Saturday, when two second half goals secured the points, reports John Mooney.

The defeat means that the saints are still looking to get off the mark and are pointless after three games, but, at times, in this game they looked like they could turn things around.

The fact that they didn’t was the obstacle that was Jack Mulhern, the United keeper, who delivered the saves when he was called upon.

This game was a slow burner with nothing really to talk about in the opening half, although United had a goal ruled out for offside, but the second was a hum dinger.

No doubt that Firhouse were deserved winners in the end, as they created more chances and took two of them to start with a win.

Their first arrived on 62 minutes when captain Sean Duffy sent in a free kick from almost the halfway line, keeper Silviu Nadasan could only parry the ball and Lucas Corrigan was on hand to lob the loose ball home.

Ten minutes later they sealed the points when Devin Brady played in Raymond Singleton for number two, in all honesty if Singleton had any more luck in front of goal he would have taken home the match ball.

Now I began to think that the Saints might throw in the towel but they responded superbly and, with a bit more luck in front of goal, might have taken something from this game.

That’s where Mulhern came in with his command of his area and denying both Darragh O’Neill, Mark Cunningham and Ismail Mohammed Alim with super saves as the game drew to a close.

The Saints also had a corner headed off the line by Dylan Lawlor, but if Firhouse had gone home empty handed they would have only themselves to blame as they created the better chances and took two of them.

ST MAELRUANS: S. Nadasan, B. Murphy, D. O’Neill, C. Burke, L. Jones, J. Butler, T. Hill, C. Fitzpatrick, S. Fitzpatrick, S. Sherlock, M. Cunningham, I. Mohammed Alim, L. Donoghue.

FIRHOUSE UNITED: J. Mulhern, T. Olusegun, L. Ancoh, L. Corrigan, B. Walsh, M. Grant, J. Ryan, M. Brady, R. Singleton, D, Brady, D. Lawlor, I. Ullah Khan, S. Nugent, B. Singleton, A. Gojak, A. Nolan.