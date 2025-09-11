July Sports Team of the Month is Ballyboden St Enda’s senior footballers

Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel presents the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for July to Ballyboden St Enda’s senior footballer Daniel McCarthy and Ballyboden Football Chairman, Donal Griffin. With them are David Kennedy, editor, The Echo, and Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin.

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s senior footballers had plenty to cheer about when they clinched the Adult Football Division One League crown for the fifth time.

The Firhouse Road side secured the top league title when they overcame Ballymun Kickhams 2-19 to 0-22 in the title decider.

“The Dublin league, Division One is hugely competitive. Even though we were missing intercounty players throughout it you still have a hugely competitive club league in Dublin,” said Ballyboden St Enda’s manager Eamon O’Reilly after the league success.

“Right from the start with Pat’s in Donabate, Ballinteer St John’s, the Thomas Davis game. You have great challenges right through to the end” said Eamon.

Enda’s lost their opening match against St Patrick’s by a close margin of 1-15 to 1-12. The game after, they would host Na Fianna at home scoring a six-point victory.

That win would go on to be hugely important to the campaign as Na Fianna would finish in second place and the only team within touching distance of Ballyboden.

Ballyboden would go on to win all of their remaining games in the league.

On the championship front, Boden are through to the quarter-finals where they will play Castleknock.