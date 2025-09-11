July Sports Star of the Month is Cormac Dixon

Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin presents Shirley Murray from Tallaght Athletic Club, the Sport Star of the Month Award for July on behalf of club member Cormac Dixon. With them are William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel

TALLAGHT Athletic’s Club member Cormac Dixon won gold at the National U20 and U23 Championships in Tullamore in July.

The Rathcoole lad was first over the line in the 1,500m with a time of 3:59:85 in the U20 division.

“All I was going for was the win to secure my spot for the European U20s champs in August”.

Cormac went on to qualify for the final of the 3000m at the European U20 Athletics Championship in Finland last month.

He finished 9th in the Men’s 3000m Final at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere clocking up a a time of 8.48.27

Dixon finished fourth in his heat, managing to run 3km in a blistering 8:19.80 which was enough to qualify him for the final.

He has just finished his first year in Providence College, Rhode Island where he is currently studying psychology and competing for the school’s athletics team.

“In general it’s a bit different, changing to America the people and the culture are a little different. I’m enjoying it and it’s working out for me. I’m happy I made the move and I’m staying here. Obviously I get homesick sometimes but that’s just natural.”