First aid responders answer 26 emergency calls in October
Tallaght Community First Responders training Microsft staff

Mark KeaneNovember 12, 2025 3:39 pm

VOLUNTEER first aid responders in Tallaght responded to over 20 emergency calls in the month of October, reports Ellen Gough.

Tallaght Community First Responders (CFR) released figures showing their volunteers responded to 26 emergency calls across the area during the October.

