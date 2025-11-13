This weeks front pages – November 13, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Significantly lower number of fires during HalloweenNews
Dublin Fire Brigade reported significantly lower numbers of fire calls this Halloween compared to last year. Between midnight on Friday, October 31...
€100,000 spent by county council removing graffitiClondalkin
A high rate of graffiti reoccurrence around Clondalkin has been noted by the local authority as it aims to stamp out the...
South Dublin local groups are awarded almost €26k in grantsNews
Almost €26,000 in grants have been awarded to 14 different local groups across South Dublin. Awards of €25,787.71 were given in the...
Rise in toll costs ‘ill timed’News
Increases in tolls on the M50 and other major roads have been slammed as “ill timed and unwelcome”. Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)...
