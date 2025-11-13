Search
This weeks front pages – November 13, 2025

Echo StaffNovember 13, 2025 8:10 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Significantly lower number of fires during Halloween

News

Dublin Fire Brigade reported significantly lower numbers of fire calls this Halloween compared to last year. Between midnight on Friday, October 31...

€100,000 spent by county council removing graffiti

Clondalkin

A high rate of graffiti reoccurrence around Clondalkin has been noted by the local authority as it aims to stamp out the...

South Dublin local groups are awarded almost €26k in grants

News

Almost €26,000 in grants have been awarded to 14 different local groups across South Dublin. Awards of €25,787.71 were given in the...
M50 Traffic 1

Rise in toll costs ‘ill timed’

News

Increases in tolls on the M50 and other major roads have been slammed as “ill timed and unwelcome”. Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)...
