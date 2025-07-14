Five-a-side Football Fun Day to raise funds for LauraLynn Hospice

A Clondalkin family is holding a family football day in memory of their son and in honour of his 21st birthday.

Hayden McLafferty passed away in October 2021 at the age of 17, after a life-long battle with a heart condition.

This July, which would have seen him turn 21, his family is hosting a five-a-side football fun day to raise money for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, where Hayden received incredible care.

“We’ve just got the most amazing memories from LauraLynn,” said Hayden’s mother Gillian.

“They really get to know kids, we’d go for a visit, and they’d have his room decorated in the Ireland colours because Ireland was playing and they knew what a big football supporter he was.

“We just had the best time there and met the nicest people, who still support us with counselling and stuff to this day – they’re just so good, and they do a beautiful memorial service every year for all the kids,” she added.

Hayden’s Football Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, July 26, at Collinstown FC – just a few days after what would have been his 21st birthday, July 22.

“We decided that with the money we would have used for his party, we’d throw a fundraiser and raise some funds for LauraLynn,” Gillian said.

As well as the five-a-side football tournament, there will be games for younger kids, along with face-painting, music and a sweet shop.

An iDonate page that the family set up for “anybody that wanted to donate but couldn’t come on the day” has already raised almost €2,000, and Gillian said they have received “huge support” already.

“I work in SuperValu here in Rowlagh, and they’ve just gone above and beyond to support us – all the staff there have been amazing.”

To register your team and take part in Hayden’s Football Family Fun Day, contact Gillian on 0857136141 or Tommy on 0851382988. Registration is €10 per person.