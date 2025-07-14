Books, botany and bees

Tallaght Library had 24,266 visitors in May, with 7953 items issued, and 442 new members registered.

May was a busy month for the library, heavily focused on sustainability.

Several events were organised for Climate Action Week between May 12 and May 17, including a sustainable fashion talk, a talk on bees and botany, and author Glyn Evans and illustrator Bex Sheridan talking about life on the farm.

A clothes swap and a sewing and mending session also came back to the library, along with an ‘upcycling workshop’ teaching about re-usable make-up wipes.

Lastly, South Dublin Allotments Association visited the library for a plant swap and gardening day.

The library then hosted a movie evening, a creative writing event for Poetry Day, and World Africa Day on Saturday, May 24, in partnership with South Dublin Migrant Forum.

June kicked off with the Cruinniú na nÓg day for children and teens, with music workshops, performances and production.

Children will have a dedicated reading challenge for the summer, Summer Stars, and have enjoyed a Harry Potter science workshop on Saturday, June 14.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Library held Men’s Health checks in partnership with Killinarden Pharmacy Hub, and a Men’s Health Talk on physical and mental health, lifestyle and stress.

Pride month was celebrated at Tallaght Library at the end of June with various events, including pride bingo and a movie screening of All of us Strangers (2023).